Findlay Police respond to bomb threat at Walmart

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are still investigating after a bomb threat was called in to the Walmart in Findlay on Monday evening.

Around 4:08 p.m., Findlay Police officers were dispatched to Walmart after someone had called the store, saying there was a person inside with a bomb. No other information was gathered before the caller hung up.

Police and store associates evacuated the store. Officers and store management searched the store, but nothing was found.

