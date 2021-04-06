Man rescued from Maumee River on Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a water rescue Tuesday morning, pulling a man to safety from the Maumee River.

The call came in around 6:10 a.m. for the 3100 block of Front Street. Dispatch said other people were trying to help hold up the individual, but he was too large for them to pull out of the water.

TFRD quickly pulled him from the water. The man was taken to the hospital to check for hypothermia.

