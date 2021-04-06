Advertisement

Man rescued from Maumee River on Tuesday morning

A Toledo Fire & Rescue boat
A Toledo Fire & Rescue boat(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a water rescue Tuesday morning, pulling a man to safety from the Maumee River.

The call came in around 6:10 a.m. for the 3100 block of Front Street. Dispatch said other people were trying to help hold up the individual, but he was too large for them to pull out of the water.

TFRD quickly pulled him from the water. The man was taken to the hospital to check for hypothermia.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo goes bananas: Gwen Stefani headlining Solheim Cup concert at Promenade Park
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants suspended following investigation into sexually explicit messages
One man died in a crash on US 30 on Sunday, April 4.
Ohio man dies after being hit by semi truck on Easter
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on I-75 northbound.
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on I-75
Man in custody after police standoff Saturday in north Toledo

Latest News

Sgt. Gabel (left) and Sgt. Nabors (right) were both found guilty of Conduct Unbecoming of an...
TPD sexual harassment victims say suspension punishment wasn’t enough
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants suspended following investigation into sexually explicit messages
Guitars for Vets: Musical healing for heroes
Guitars for Vets: Musical healing for heroes
Monroe County employees, family members and the general public receive COVID-19 vaccine.
Monroe County COVID-19 cases are climbing