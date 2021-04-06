Advertisement

Monroe Co. authorities find fentanyl embedded in Easter card sent to prison inmate

Monroe County authorities found fentanyl embedded in a handmade Easter card sent to an inmate.
Monroe County authorities found fentanyl embedded in a handmade Easter card sent to an inmate.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Charges are pending after Monroe County authorities found fentanyl embedded in a handmade Easter card.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has a piece of equipment that screens all incoming mail for inmates, screening for more than 150 illegal and controlled substances. The department purchased the device in 2019.

On Saturday while scanning mail, a corrections officer found a handmade card with indications of fentanyl present.

The incident is under further investigation, and authorities anticipate filing charges against the person who mailed the card.

