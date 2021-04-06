Advertisement

US Navy: ‘Active shooter incident’ at Fort Detrick

Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.
Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there were at least two victims, and the U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick involving sailors. Police said the suspect was “down.”

According to police, a shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Citing police, The Baltimore Sun reported that both of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

