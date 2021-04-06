Put-in-Bay appoints new police chief

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Put-in-Bay has a new chief of police. The department announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that James Kimble had been confirmed by the Village Council. Kimble has been serving as interim chief since last June.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents and tourists is of utmost importance to me and Village Council,” said Mayor Jessica Dress in a statement. “I am confident that Chief Kimble will bring needed leadership to the Police Department as we gear up for what is sure to be a busy 2021 tourist season.”

