Advertisement

Put-in-Bay appoints new police chief

James Kimble had been serving as interim chief since last June.
The Put-in-Bay Village Council has appointed James Kimble to the position of Chief of Police.
The Put-in-Bay Village Council has appointed James Kimble to the position of Chief of Police.(Put-in-Bay Police Department)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Put-in-Bay has a new chief of police. The department announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that James Kimble had been confirmed by the Village Council. Kimble has been serving as interim chief since last June.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents and tourists is of utmost importance to me and Village Council,” said Mayor Jessica Dress in a statement. “I am confident that Chief Kimble will bring needed leadership to the Police Department as we gear up for what is sure to be a busy 2021 tourist season.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo goes bananas: Gwen Stefani headlining Solheim Cup concert at Promenade Park
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants suspended following investigation into sexually explicit messages
Sgt. Gabel (left) and Sgt. Nabors (right) were both found guilty of Conduct Unbecoming of an...
TPD sexual harassment victims say suspension punishment wasn’t enough
One man died in a crash on US 30 on Sunday, April 4.
Ohio man dies after being hit by semi truck on Easter
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on I-75 northbound.
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on I-75

Latest News

Woman killed in Monroe shooting
Drive-In Movies return with all new blockbusters
Drive-In Movies return with all new blockbusters
Employee uses CPR to save boss
Quick thinking helps employee save boss having heart attack
Employee uses CPR to save boss
Employee saves boss using CPR