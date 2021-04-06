Advertisement

Quick thinking helps employee save boss having heart attack

By Heather Pollauf
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He’s not a paramedic or a firefighter, but Jamell Fetter is a hero nonetheless, and a man is still alive thanks to his quick thinking.

“It changes you,” Fetter said. “It’s something that’s hard to talk about.”

Fetter is a dock worker for Estes Express, a trucking company in Toledo. Fetter earned the title of hero in September when his boss, Mark Benschoter had a heart attack.

It happened during a company luncheon to thank employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

“These people worked long hours and a lot of days, so we used that week to celebrate and do different events like cookouts and things like that so we can enjoy each other,” Benschoter said.

Fetter said, “Mark was actually in there serving food for all of us, catering to us. I came in to get my food, and seen that he was laid out and lifeless.”

Benschoter was down for nearly four minutes.

“His color was gone. It wasn’t Mark,” Fetter said. “Then I watched the life come back into him as I was doing CPR.”

His quick action is why Fetter is our First Responder of the Week. Fetter said he only knew CPR because of his family.

“My sisters are RNs, a lot of my friends are RNs, and I would sit in and watch CPR classes with them,” he said.

A few months later, the company honored Fetter with their first Hero Award.

“He did something that was heroic, and I wanted him to be recognized for it,” Benschoter said.

