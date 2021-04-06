Advertisement

Toledo man accused of hitting woman with baseball bat

James Bell is accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.
James Bell is accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing felonious assault charges after he allegedly hit a woman in the head and back with the baseball bat, causing her to lose consciousness at one point.

James Bell, 44, appeared in court on Tuesday, where a judge set Bell’s bond at $100,000.

According to the complaint, Bell hit the victim multiple times. The victim had to receive 11 staples and four sutures to close a laceration on the back of her head. She also had a concussion.

Bell’s next hearing is set for April 13.

