TPD sexual harassment victims say suspension punishment wasn’t enough

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The victims involved in the Toledo Police Department sexual harassment scandal are weighing their legal options, and say they’re not satisfied with how the department handled the situation.

“It seems completely insufficient, and I think that knowing how this played out in the punishments that were handed down - most of us, if not all of us who came forward, would not do so again.”

The victims spoke to 13abc on condition of anonymity, after Sergeants Matt Gable and Kevin Nabors were found guilty during an internal affairs investigation of sexual harassment.

Despite multiple inappropriate messages to the women on social media or their cell phones, including a nude photo Nabors sent, both will remain on the force.

“I think most of us, if not all of us, expected that they would both be fired. If not, at minimum having both demoted.”

The TPPA maintains the backing of its members involved in this case. The TPPA had no bearing or influence on any discipline in this case. We will continue to defend and mentor all members on every case in which our members are involved.

“Some of us were made to be like we were the ones accused of misconduct. I can’t say that I would ever recommend another woman to come forward with a complaint because you may not be believed or you’re going to be made out to be a suspect.”

The officers that were victimized said the disciplinary process was arduous, and the result far from appropriate.

“The six months or however long it took for this investigation to go from start to finish was mentally and emotionally exhausting. At the end of it to know that these people still represent the Toledo Police Department, and they get to put on the same uniform every day and they are still supposed to be alongside us for calls for service. - it’s really frustrating.”

