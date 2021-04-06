Woman killed in Monroe shooting

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Monroe Monday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the suspect’s name as they wait for a charging decision by the Prosecuting Attorney. Authorities said the suspect is a 29-year-old from Monroe.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Katlynn Nicole Hill from Monroe.

It happened at a home in the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane in Monroe Township just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night. When deputies arrived at the scene, Hill’s body was found inside of the residence. The suspect was at the scene and was taken into police custody without incident.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in relation to the shooting is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

