Advertisement

Woman killed in Monroe shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Monroe Monday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the suspect’s name as they wait for a charging decision by the Prosecuting Attorney. Authorities said the suspect is a 29-year-old from Monroe.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Katlynn Nicole Hill from Monroe.

It happened at a home in the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane in Monroe Township just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night. When deputies arrived at the scene, Hill’s body was found inside of the residence. The suspect was at the scene and was taken into police custody without incident.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in relation to the shooting is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo goes bananas: Gwen Stefani headlining Solheim Cup concert at Promenade Park
Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD sergeants suspended following investigation into sexually explicit messages
Sgt. Gabel (left) and Sgt. Nabors (right) were both found guilty of Conduct Unbecoming of an...
TPD sexual harassment victims say suspension punishment wasn’t enough
One man died in a crash on US 30 on Sunday, April 4.
Ohio man dies after being hit by semi truck on Easter
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened on I-75 northbound.
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on I-75

Latest News

The Put-in-Bay Village Council has appointed James Kimble to the position of Chief of Police.
Put-in-Bay appoints new police chief
Drive-In Movies return with all new blockbusters
Drive-In Movies return with all new blockbusters
Employee uses CPR to save boss
Quick thinking helps employee save boss having heart attack
Employee uses CPR to save boss
Employee saves boss using CPR