Woman who allegedly assaulted ER nurse indicted on two counts

According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse, breaking the individual’s nose. Another victim at ProMedica was bit on the wrist, drawing blood.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman accused of assaulting two people at a ProMedica emergency room last month was indicted on two counts by a Lucas County Grand Jury.

Carrie Jensen, 46, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and assault for the incident on March 28.

Toledo Police said Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse, breaking the nurse’s nose. Another victim at the ER was bitten on the wrist, drawing blood.

