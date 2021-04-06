Woman who allegedly assaulted ER nurse indicted on two counts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman accused of assaulting two people at a ProMedica emergency room last month was indicted on two counts by a Lucas County Grand Jury.

Carrie Jensen, 46, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and assault for the incident on March 28.

Toledo Police said Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse, breaking the nurse’s nose. Another victim at the ER was bitten on the wrist, drawing blood.

