Find a Northwest Ohio vaccine clinic near you

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout Northwest Ohio are offering clinics to get Ohioans vaccinated, including some mass vaccination sites. If you’re looking to book an appointment, check out the resources listed below.

For a full listing of individual vaccine providers, like pharmacies and health care providers, visit Ohio’s Get the Shot website or your county’s health department website. Those without internet access can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH for assistance scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

LUCAS COUNTY

The Lucas County Recreation Center in Maumee is hosting a state-sponsored permanent mass vaccination site, offering appointments daily until further notice. Those interested can schedule an appointment through Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool or through the Lucas County Health Department’s website.

WOOD COUNTY

All Wood County vaccine appointments can be made by calling 419-823-9512 or by scheduling on the ArmorVax app, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, April 8th

Bowling Green State University’s Perry Field; walk-in appointments available from 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM.

Friday, April 9th

Wood County Health Department’s Health and Wellness Center; 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM English-speaking people interested in booking a time slot can call 567-413-4003 and Spanish-speaking people can call 419-308-2329 to book an appointment.

Islamic Center of Greater Toledo (Perrysburg)

Wednesday, April 14

Owens Community College Student Health and Activities Center; 10 AM - 4 PM

SENECA COUNTY

Thursday, April 8

Grace United Church of Christ in Fostoria; 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Open to anyone 18 years and older; offering Moderna vaccine.

Hosted by Community Health Services Book an appointment through Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool or by calling 419-334-3869 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and ask for the vaccine coordinator.



Starting Friday, April 9th; various dates throughout April

Seneca County’s mass vaccinates site opens at The Roppe Corporation Headquarters located at 1600 N. Union St. in Fostoria. Those interested can book an appointment through Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, visit the Seneca County Health Department’s website or call 419-447-3691.



SANDUSKY COUNTY

Friday, April 9th

Community Health Services main campus; 2221 Hayes Avenue in Fostoria.

Offering Moderna vaccine Those interested can book through Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool or by calling 419-334-3869 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and ask for the vaccine coordinator.



ALLEN COUNTY

Friday, April 9th, and Monday, April 12th

Bluffton University (students only); 300 available doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

