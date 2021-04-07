Advertisement

Find a Northwest Ohio vaccine clinic near you

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout Northwest Ohio are offering clinics to get Ohioans vaccinated, including some mass vaccination sites. If you’re looking to book an appointment, check out the resources listed below.

For a full listing of individual vaccine providers, like pharmacies and health care providers, visit Ohio’s Get the Shot website or your county’s health department website. Those without internet access can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH for assistance scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

LUCAS COUNTY

The Lucas County Recreation Center in Maumee is hosting a state-sponsored permanent mass vaccination site, offering appointments daily until further notice. Those interested can schedule an appointment through Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool or through the Lucas County Health Department’s website.

WOOD COUNTY

All Wood County vaccine appointments can be made by calling 419-823-9512 or by scheduling on the ArmorVax app, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, April 8th

  • Bowling Green State University’s Perry Field; walk-in appointments available from 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM.

Friday, April 9th

  • Wood County Health Department’s Health and Wellness Center; 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
    • English-speaking people interested in booking a time slot can call 567-413-4003 and Spanish-speaking people can call 419-308-2329 to book an appointment.
  • Islamic Center of Greater Toledo (Perrysburg)

Wednesday, April 14

  • Owens Community College Student Health and Activities Center; 10 AM - 4 PM

SENECA COUNTY

Thursday, April 8

  • Grace United Church of Christ in Fostoria; 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
  • Open to anyone 18 years and older; offering Moderna vaccine.
  • Hosted by Community Health Services
    • Book an appointment through Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool or by calling 419-334-3869 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and ask for the vaccine coordinator.

Starting Friday, April 9th; various dates throughout April

  • Seneca County’s mass vaccinates site opens at The Roppe Corporation Headquarters located at 1600 N. Union St. in Fostoria.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Friday, April 9th

  • Community Health Services main campus; 2221 Hayes Avenue in Fostoria.
  • Offering Moderna vaccine
    • Those interested can book through Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool or by calling 419-334-3869 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and ask for the vaccine coordinator.

ALLEN COUNTY

Friday, April 9th, and Monday, April 12th

  • Bluffton University (students only); 300 available doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
One person dead after Wednesday shooting in west Toledo
Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday,...
Murder victim stabbed, hit by car in Thursday morning incident in Toledo
Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek
Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Hancock, Lucas Counties worst in the state for COVID-19 cases
Ohio State Fair will not open to the public this year

Latest News

Monette's Market hosts grand reopening
Monette’s on Secor celebrates grand reopening
Monette's Market hosts grand reopening
Monette's Market grand reopening
Owens Community College offers new Fast Track program
Owens Community College releases schedule for in-person commencement ceremonies
Heroes in Action founder dies
Dawn Heisler leaves grand legacy behind with Heroes in Action
Ohio's cases of COVID-19 are steadily rising, Michigan's are exploding, but Indiana has dropped...
Indiana drops mask mandate and Ohio cases rise