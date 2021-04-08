Advertisement

4/8/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

More April showers in the forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending, mild, lows in the lower to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, breezy, chance of late afternoon and evening storms, highs in the mid 70s. SATURDAY: Still warm, much of the day looks dry with a showers developing late in the afternoon and evening, highs in the lower 70s. SUNDAY: Rain showers likely, cooler, highs in the lower 60s.

Most Read

Toledo Police
One person dead after Wednesday shooting in west Toledo
Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday,...
Murder victim stabbed, hit by car in Thursday morning incident in Toledo
Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek
Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Hancock, Lucas Counties worst in the state for COVID-19 cases
Ohio State Fair will not open to the public this year

Latest News

April 9th Weather Forecast
April 9th Weather Forecast
Rain Likely Late Saturday
April 9th Weather Forecast
April 9th Weather Forecast
April 9th Weather Forecast
4/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast