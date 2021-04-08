April 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very warm once again today with a record high possible. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon. There is a chance of a strong storm or two. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Strong winds are the most likely storm threat. However, an isolated tornado and hail can’t be ruled out. The best chance for storms arrives between 3pm and 9pm. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Friday with a slim chance of a shower. Saturday will be in the middle 70s with rain likely during the evening and Saturday night. Light rain is a good possibility on Sunday.

