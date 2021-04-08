Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

