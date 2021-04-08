Crews working fire at Secor Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a maintenance building at Secor Metropark on Thursday morning in west Toledo.

Crews were called out to the park at 2 a.m. The concrete block building is located in the middle of the park. According to Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo, the building and its contents were a total loss, including a small truck and a couple of utility vehicles parked inside.

Carpenter said the cause appears to be electrical.

No injuries were reported.

Engine 64, Truck 63 and Battalion 6 assisted Richfield Township at a Structure fire at Secor Metro Park. Posted by Sylvania Township Fire Department on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.