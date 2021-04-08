Crews working fire at Secor Metropark
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a maintenance building at Secor Metropark on Thursday morning in west Toledo.
Crews were called out to the park at 2 a.m. The concrete block building is located in the middle of the park. According to Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo, the building and its contents were a total loss, including a small truck and a couple of utility vehicles parked inside.
Carpenter said the cause appears to be electrical.
No injuries were reported.
