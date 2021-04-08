Advertisement

Doctors debunk myths surrounding pregnant women, fertility and vaccines

Studies show no correlation with vaccines harming pregnancy or fertility.
Studies show no harmful effects on pregnancy or fertility.
Studies show no harmful effects on pregnancy or fertility.(WTVG)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio continues the mass distributions of vaccinations but some groups are still hesitant to sign up; among them, pregnant women.

Dr. Armstrong, a physician and OBGYN at Mercy Health, says that, while pregnant women were not part of the initial clinical trials, studies since the vaccines were released have shown no harmful outcomes thus far.

“If it cannot interact with our DNA, even though our original clinical trials didn’t allow pregnant women in it, by knowing the science, it cannot alter our DNA, therefore it cannot cause genetic defects and therefore it cannot affect your fertility,” says Dr. Armstrong.

That said, Dr. Armstrong does say that the decision to get vaccinated is a personal one that should be made with a primary care provider. She suggests taking four things into consideration.

  1. What is the level of vaccine activity in your community?
  2. What is your potential risk of exposure?
  3. What is the potential severity if you do get Covid-19
  4. Research the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, consulting only scientific data versus social media mayhem.

“You want somebody that you trust, that understands how the vaccines work, what we do and what we don’t know about, especially in pregnancy and safety and efficacy, and the high-risk groups and you make a joint decision with your caregiver about whether you would like to vaccinate or not vaccinate,” Dr. Armstrong explains.

