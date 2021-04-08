Advertisement

Goodwill hosting job fair

While the Halloween season usually makes up for 20% of Goodwill's annual sales, this year's...
While the Halloween season usually makes up for 20% of Goodwill's annual sales, this year's business is slow.(wsaw)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Goodwill Job Connection Center is hosting a job fair today at 2600 W. Sylvania Ave.

Positions available include:

  • Retail positions - Cashiers, Donation Processors, Donation Station Attendants
  • Retail Management positions - Assistant Store Managers and Head Cashiers
  • Lawn Crew/Drivers
  • Custodial Caretakers

Pay for the positions is between $8.90 and $13 per hour. Benefits include employee discounts, paid vacation and sick time, health benefits are offered.

For more information call 419-255-0070 or 419-214-3123. If you can’t make it to the Job Fair, you can apply online at; https://www.goodwillnwohio.com/careers/

