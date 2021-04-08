Helpful tips for an “easy-mowing” spring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The grass is growing, but some mowers aren’t going. Sylvania Mower Center near Dorr and Reynolds does their best to stay a cut above on their tune-up service, but the spring rush can lead to quite a backlog of lawnmowers small and large.

“We would love to be able to help everybody, but it just becomes too much all at once sometimes,” says general manager Nick Oswald. “Everybody gets their lawnmower out, and sometimes it starts, sometimes it doesn’t... so we get a whole bunch of folks that all come in at the same time. Our turnaround time can go from 1-2 weeks all the way out to a month, just because we can get about 20 dropped off per day.”

Oswald finds many mower problems stem from a lack of prep work in the fall -- mostly involving the gas.

“The ethanol inside the gas goes bad, almost solidifying and turning into little globules that plug up the carburetors,” he explains. “9 times out of 10, when someone comes into the shop, it’s for a gas-related issue.”

Oswald recommends running your smaller mower engines all the way out in the fall to keep the lines clear... but hindsight being 20/20, you can still save yourself some time and money come spring no matter the size of your machine.

“Pump gas all the way out of the machine, then add an ethanol-free fuel and fuel stabilizer,” he suggests. “Oil change and air filters on top of that, to keep that engine nice and fresh to last a long time for folks.”

New spark plugs and blade sharpening round out the tune-up list, but Oswald offers one more evergreen recommendation: Try not to power through wet grass if you can help it. “It causes a lot of issues like clogging and puts more stress on the mower, so you might break a belt or get an ugly cut.”

