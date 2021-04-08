Indiana ends mask mandate as neighboring states surge in cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Indiana’s statewide mask mandate was adjusted to an advisory this week, citizens in neighboring states like Ohio and Michigan still have to mask up as cases surge back up despite increased vaccinations.

Although masks are no longer mandated throughout the state, local governments and private businesses, among other organizations, can still require masks and stricter health guidelines.

Face coverings are still mandatory in all state buildings and facilities, COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, and all schools K-12 for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.

Residents of the city of Angola in Steuben County also still have to wear a mask into city hall.

The mayor says this is not the case for multiple businesses, many of which have decided to remove the requirement for their customers.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.