Murder victim stabbed, hit by car in Thursday morning incident in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 59-year-old man is dead after authorities say he was stabbed and hit by a car early Thursday morning in south Toledo.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Garland Ave. just after 1 a.m. They found the victim, Guadalupe Fonseca laying in the roadway, suffering from at least one stab wound. Police said it also appeared he had been struck by a vehicle. Fonseca was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the suspect, 30-year-old Kenneth Montano had fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to the victim’s family. While driving that vehicle, Montano was involved in an injury accident at Woodville and Elmore, from which he fled on foot.

Several hours afterward, detectives were notified Montano was seeking medical attention at a local emergency room. He was apprehended after being released from the hospital.

Montano has been booked into the Lucas County Jail and charged with murder.

