Advertisement

Off-duty Pentagon Police officer shoots, kills 2 he thought were breaking into car

By WJLA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJLA) - A Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police officer is on administrative leave after he allegedly fatally shot two people, who he believed were breaking into a car, in the pre-dawn hours.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Takoma Overlook Condominiums in Takoma Park, Maryland, about seven miles from Washington, D.C. Police say an off-duty officer with the Pentagon Police “advised he observed what he thought was a car being broken into.”

Police say the officer engaged the two suspects, who didn’t listen to his directions. They tried to take off in a vehicle, and he allegedly opened fire with his service weapon.

The suspects showed up at a nearby hospital shortly after, where they both died.

Community activists with the Silver Spring Justice Coalition are calling for Takoma Park Police to release all body camera footage and dispatch calls following the deadly incident.

“This was a wrongful shooting,” activist Seth Grimes said. “This is not someone who has been trained to handle interactions with community members. But this case illustrates why we need transparency [and] use of force rules governing police officers.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Defense shared protocols for off-duty Pentagon officers, saying “exercise of any law enforcement authority while off-duty is generally limited to a serious breach of the peace… including assault and threats to kill, injure or maim.”

“Firearms may be discharged at moving vehicles when an employee has a reasonable basis to believe that the vehicle poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm to the employee or others,” the DOD also said.

The Pentagon officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Takoma Police are actively investigating the incident in consultation with the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
One person dead after Wednesday shooting in west Toledo
Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday,...
Murder victim stabbed, hit by car in Thursday morning incident in Toledo
Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek
Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Hancock, Lucas Counties worst in the state for COVID-19 cases
Ohio State Fair will not open to the public this year

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50.
Rap artist DMX dies at age 50
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Another expert says lack of oxygen, not drugs, killed George Floyd
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon secures enough votes to block union effort
Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed