Ohio State Fair will not open to the public this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Fair announced Thursday it will not be open to the public this summer due to the pandemic.

It will be limited to livestock and educational competitions for those showcasing at the event, allowing their families and guests as well.

The State Fair Commission made the call as it was concerned about the financial impact of adhering to strict health safety protocols and concerns for public health.

“The important safety protocols that have been put in place to protect Ohioans, like indoor seating capacities, may lead to attendance that is considerably lower than previous years,” said General Manager Virgil Strickler. “The financial ramifications of hosting a typical Ohio State Fair with the same overhead costs, but far less revenue, could be devastating to our organization. In a typical year, the Ohio State Fair’s budget is designed to break even, with a nominal profit, if any. Hosting a full fair this year would likely lead to significant financial loss.”

Rides, concerns, entertainment, and fair favorites are expected to return in 2022. The Ohio State Fair will release additional details for livestock and educational competitions soon.

