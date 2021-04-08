Advertisement

Ohio State Fair will not open to the public this year

(KCRG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Fair announced Thursday it will not be open to the public this summer due to the pandemic.

It will be limited to livestock and educational competitions for those showcasing at the event, allowing their families and guests as well.

The State Fair Commission made the call as it was concerned about the financial impact of adhering to strict health safety protocols and concerns for public health.

“The important safety protocols that have been put in place to protect Ohioans, like indoor seating capacities, may lead to attendance that is considerably lower than previous years,” said General Manager Virgil Strickler. “The financial ramifications of hosting a typical Ohio State Fair with the same overhead costs, but far less revenue, could be devastating to our organization. In a typical year, the Ohio State Fair’s budget is designed to break even, with a nominal profit, if any. Hosting a full fair this year would likely lead to significant financial loss.”

Rides, concerns, entertainment, and fair favorites are expected to return in 2022. The Ohio State Fair will release additional details for livestock and educational competitions soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
One person dead after Wednesday shooting in west Toledo
Kenneth Montano was arrested and charged with the murder of Guadalupe Fonseca on Thursday,...
Murder victim stabbed, hit by car in Thursday morning incident in Toledo
Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek
Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Hancock, Lucas Counties worst in the state for COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Monette's Market hosts grand reopening
Monette’s on Secor celebrates grand reopening
Monette's Market hosts grand reopening
Monette's Market grand reopening
Owens Community College offers new Fast Track program
Owens Community College releases schedule for in-person commencement ceremonies
Heroes in Action founder dies
Dawn Heisler leaves grand legacy behind with Heroes in Action
Ohio's cases of COVID-19 are steadily rising, Michigan's are exploding, but Indiana has dropped...
Indiana drops mask mandate and Ohio cases rise