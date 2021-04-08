Oregon student nearly struck by motorcycle while exiting school bus

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for more information after a student exited a school bus on Wednesday afternoon and nearly was struck by a motorcyclist.

Around 3 p.m., the junior high school student was getting off the bus in the 3000 block of Pickle Rd. The bus had the stop sign out and lights flashing, but a newer lime green crotch rocket motorcycle went off the road to the right of the bus, through the grass on the same side the student was, nearly striking her.

The student was uninjured. The identity of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

The student’s parents reported the incident to the police. If anyone has information, contact Det. Stelmaszak at 419-698-7061 or jstelmaszak@oregonohio.org.

