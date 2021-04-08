One person dead after Wednesday shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after he was shot in the 3300 block of W. Alexis late Wednesday night.

Toledo Police said the shooting started as a dispute between patrons at Andreas Bar and several shots were fired. They were initially called out just before 11:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Scott Hopings, 33. He was taken to the hospital after authorities found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

