One person dead after Wednesday shooting in west Toledo

Toledo Police(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after he was shot in the 3300 block of W. Alexis late Wednesday night.

Toledo Police said the shooting started as a dispute between patrons at Andreas Bar and several shots were fired. They were initially called out just before 11:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Scott Hopings, 33. He was taken to the hospital after authorities found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

