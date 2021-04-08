Seneca County prepares to host drive-thru mass vaccination clinic

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - More COVID-19 mass vaccination sites are popping up across Ohio. Beginning Friday, April 9, Seneca County is finally getting a chance to host its own -- and you don’t even have to leave your car.

The drive-thru clinics kick off Friday morning at the Roppe Corporation Headquarters in Fostoria. Beth Schweitzer, Health Commissioner for the Seneca County Health Department, tells us it’s an exciting time for everyone.

“We are really glad to be able to do this,” says Schweitzer. “We were glad when there were mass vaccinations sites set up across the state, but most of them would be a bit of a drive for our residents. So when we were contacted about the possibility of being a site, we said we’d really like to do that.”

According to Schweitzer, as of April 7th only 24% of the county has received a COVID-19 vaccine, which is less than the state average.

“[ODH] felt it was kind of a vaccine desert, that the other mass vax clinics were taking a lot of the other areas instead,” add Scweitzer. “So they saw a need here, which we really are glad they recognized that.”

Clinic staff and organizers met Thursday afternoon to discuss last-minute details. Those with appointments will drive through the North Union St. entrance to check in, then roll through to get their shots. There will be a designated parking area to monitor vaccine recipients after they get their shot, then they can drive off -- fully vaccinated.

If you don’t yet have an appointment, there are still some available through the ODH “Get the Shot” portal. You can also call the Seneca Co. Health Department at 419-447-3691, or ODH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-427-5634.

