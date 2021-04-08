Toledo man arrested, indicted for 2020 Stony Ridge stabbing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was taken into custody Thursday, one day after he was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury on multiple counts related to a July 2020 stabbing death in Stony Ridge.

Joshua C. Morales, 45, was taken into custody without incident, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Morales was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 19.

The charges are from the stabbing death of Billy L. Hamilton, Sr., 67, who was found stabbed to death in his home. Hamilton used a wheelchair while living alone in a Stony Ridge duplex.

The indictment says Hamilton and Morales were acquaintances for some time before the incident. Authorities believe Morales hatched a plan to rob and murder Hamilton, which he allegedly did on July 8.

The three counts of aggravated murder and murder were issued in the alternative, according to a press release. Should Morales be convicted of all three, he would only be sentenced on one.

The aggravated murder charges carry a penalty of life imprisonment with the chance of parole after 20, 25, or 30 years, as determined by the sentencing judge. The murder charge carries a life imprisonment sentence with parole eligibility after 15 years.

There is no death penalty specification in the indictment.

The aggravated robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of 11 years imprisonment, and the tampering with evidence charges has a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

