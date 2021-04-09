Advertisement

Achoo! Expert gives tips on how to avoid triggering allergies

Ohio Board Certified Allergist shares tips on avoidance and treatment
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the weather heats up, so does something not so pleasant -- allergy season. According to the Allergy Clinic of Ohio, with the warmer temperatures, our trees are producing more pollen in the air, as well as grass pollen that comes in late May.

Dr. Gassan Safadi, an Ohio Board Certified Allergist, shares some avoidance measures to avoid triggering allergies:

  • Keep the windows closed in the car;
  • Limit opening of windows in the home;
  • Wash clothes immediately after being outdoors;
  • Keep an eye out for pets bringing in allergens.

“Allergies affect your whole system, so they can affect your eyes and you can get eye itching, burning, and watering. You can also get nasal symptoms and sneezing and congestion and itchy nose,” said Dr. Safadi. “You can get some soreness in the throat and tickle in the throat, and in some severe allergies, they may also have some asthma symptoms.”

Dr. Safadi shares most allergy symptoms can be treated over the counter, or by your primary care physician, but you can see an allergist for severe cases as well.

Effective treatment for those pesky reactions include using over-the-counter nasal spray regularly and antihistamines, on an as-needed basis, without decongestants

“If someone has a lot of itching, one of the most effective things to relieve that is to rinse the eyes with clean sterile water to reduce the amount of allergens. That can be very effective,” Dr. Safadi said.

