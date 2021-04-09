Advertisement

April 9th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Late Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather. The threat is that a few storms may produce strong winds. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Saturday will be dry early, but rain will move into the area around 4pm. Steady rain is possible by evening. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Clouds and light rain are likely on Sunday with highs in the low 60s. More sunshine is likely on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. The mid 50s are expected for highs by Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the middle 30s.

