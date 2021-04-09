Officials investigating cause of Friday morning fire on Monroe St.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of an active fire Friday morning in west Toledo.
The fire was first called in around 6:10 a.m. on the 4200 block of Monroe St., across from Hope Learning Academy. Officials have blocked off portions of Monroe St.
The downstairs of the building housed a store, while the upstairs was apartments.
The owner of the building lives upstairs and said he had thought he put out the fire originally with a fire extinguisher.
There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
