Officials investigating cause of Friday morning fire on Monroe St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of an active fire Friday morning in west Toledo.

The fire was first called in around 6:10 a.m. on the 4200 block of Monroe St., across from Hope Learning Academy. Officials have blocked off portions of Monroe St.

The downstairs of the building housed a store, while the upstairs was apartments.

The owner of the building lives upstairs and said he had thought he put out the fire originally with a fire extinguisher.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

