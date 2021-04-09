Dawn Heisler leaves grand legacy behind with Heroes in Action

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Along with her husband, Dawn Heisler made it her mission to help military members, veterans, and their families through an organization she helped co-found called Heroes in Action.

According to her grandson, Heisler died Thursday morning.

The Heislers set out to make sure those fighting for our freedoms are not forgotten. Among the work they accomplished since December 2004 was shipping care packages to service members stationed overseas.

“I don’t want to lead with Heroes in Action, but it’s definitely a legacy that she leaves behind,” grandson Trent Heisler said. “Just a great family-oriented person. She was a great example for our family and our community.”

Services for Dawn Heisler are set for 11 a.m. April 16 at Calvary Assembly of God in Maumee.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.