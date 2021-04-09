Fremont man arrested after state troopers find large quantity of cocaine in his car

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fremont man was arrested Wednesday evening after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found a large quantity of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop in Sandusky County.

Ricardo Pizana, 35, is charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine. He faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers pulled over Pizana’s car on US 20 for a window tint violation. According to a press release, criminal indicators were found and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed two backpacks in the trunk containing the contraband.

Troopers seized more than six pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $90,000.

Pizana is incarcerated at the Sandusky County Jail.

