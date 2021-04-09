Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer advises all Michigan schools to return to remote learning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With cases of COVID-19 variants rising across the state, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has advised schools in the state to close once again.

Gov. Whitmer is asking schools to voluntarily close for two weeks following their spring breaks. She is also asking that they cancel spring sports.

Michigan schools remained virtual during the pandemic, but in January, Gov. Whitmer had encouraged all schools to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1.

In December, Whitmer had lifted a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools following a decline in coronavirus cases.

