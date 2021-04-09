Advertisement

Home-bound individuals now have access to COVID vaccine delivery

Toledo Fire and Mercy Health are partnering with each other to deliver COVID vaccines to home-bound patients.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Toledo Fire and Mercy Health are partnering with each other to deliver COVID vaccines to home-bound patients.

This is part of the community health partnership the two organizations have together that works with these patients on a regular basis to address their health concerns without having them travel in and out of the emergency rooms at area hospitals.

The list of people who qualify for the delivered vaccines is compiled through the health department and if you or someone you know needs one of these visits, you can contact the Lucas County Health Department https://lucascountyhealth.com/

