Man charged for firing a gun at moving car on N. Detroit Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old man is being charged with felonious assault after he allegedly fired a gun at a car pulling out of its driveway on Thursday in west Toledo.

Javonn West was arrested and charged for the incident that happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Detroit.

According to the victim, West was standing across the street when he began firing at the victim’s car. The car was struck five times, with at least one bullet entering the passenger compartment.

The car was in gear at the time and traveled across the street, striking another vehicle.

The victim was not hit by a bullet and was not injured.

