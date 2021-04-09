NASA’s “Ingenuity” helicopter set to make history this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - NASA’s Perseverance rover made headlines when it landed on Mars back in February, but a 4-pound payload is about to make a history of its own. Meet “Ingenuity” -- a small but mighty helicopter set to make the first-ever powered, controlled flight on another planet.

“We can hardly contain ourselves... this is an exciting milestone for us,” says Jaakko Karras, robotics electrical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. “Back in the 1990s, our chief engineer had this idea of ‘Hey, there’s a bit of atmosphere on Mars -- not a lot -- but just enough where you can actually fly in that environment.’”

The Red Planet’s atmosphere is about 1% of Earth’s at sea level, so achieving lift takes more effort despite having a third of Earth’s gravity: “One of the tricks the helicopter does is to spin the rotors very, very fast... about 2400-2500 RPM.”

Ingenuity has been a 4-year undertaking for Karras, specializing in motor control, avionics, and even testing the copter on a zero-gravity flight. He says the testing phase was about as tough as building the copter itself, using a winch to apply just the right amount of force to offset Earth’s pull... but the atmosphere was another challenge.

“We put the helicopter into a low-pressure chamber,” Karras explains, “pulling out all the Earth atmosphere and replacing it with just the right amount of carbon dioxide to simulate the density.”

The first flight won’t get too far off the ground -- hovering 10 feet up for 30 seconds -- but more tests are planned after each success. “We hope it will unlock the aerial dimension of Mars exploration,” says Karras. “We currently have rovers on the ground and orbiters all the way up in orbit, but there’s this whole dimension in between that enables you to do a lot of compelling things, like scouting, exploring larger areas, and accessing the sort of terrain you just can’t access with a conventional rover.”

This new spin on old tech is also carrying a nod to its predecessor: a postage-stamp-sized piece of the original Wright Brothers Flyer, tucked underneath Ingenuity’s solar array. “It’s really just a nice historical artifact linking these two events: the first flight on Earth, to (hopefully in a few days) the first flight on another planet.”

This mission is a long way from Kitty Hawk -- about 170 million miles as of this Sunday -- but Karras explains that future success on the Red Planet may well hinge on this first step.

“If it’s successful, we hope this will pave the way for larger, more capable Mars helicopters that could do things like access the myriad of extreme terrains that we know exist on Mars. Flying alongside steep cliffs and imaging those up close, even landing on those inclines that you normally couldn’t access with a wheeled vehicle... this key to unlocking future science is huge.”

The potential impact on prospective STEM graduates is certainly a bonus.

“Inspiring future generations is one of the best aspects of what we get to do in the space exploration realm,” Karras offers. “I was originally inspired by the Sojourner rover, and I certainly hope this first flight on another planet will have a similar impact and bring in that next generation of space explorer.”

Ingenuity’s first test flight is slated for this Sunday, April 11th just before 11 pm Eastern, with the results rolling in early Monday morning. You can follow along live at mars.nasa.gov.

