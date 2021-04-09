Advertisement

Owens Community College releases schedule for in-person commencement ceremonies

Owens Community College offers new Fast Track program(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - After announcing plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for graduates this spring, Owens Community College confirmed the plans on Friday.

There will be three one-hour ceremonies for both Spring 2021 graduates and Class of 2020 graduates on Friday, May 14 at the Student Health and Activities Center on the Toledo-area campus.

Graduates may bring a maximum of two guests and must RSVP by Thursday, May 6. Ceremonies will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

  • Ceremony 1: School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, 10 a.m.
  • Ceremony 2: School of Business, Information and Public Service, School of Liberal Arts, 1 p.m.
  • Ceremony 3: School of Nursing and Health Professionals, 4 p.m.

Nursing graduates will participate in their traditional pinning ceremony in lieu of participating in this ceremony.

All attendees will be required to follow Owens Community College COVID-19 guidelines, including signing a waiver before admittance, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing.

