Toledo gun violence initiative holding town hall discussion April 17

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents and local leaders will gather April 17 at Scott High school to talk the increase in violence the community has seen in recent months.

Toledo has been plagued with gun violence and murders, especially since last summer, prompting the creation of a gun violence initiative, headed up by JaJuan Armour.

“When I was growing up in Toledo, individuals that were carrying guns, shooting guns, were 18 to 24. Now it’s 13 to 16,” Armour said. “It’s amazing. I met with two groups of kids, for kids a piece. One child was 16 and all of them had guns.”

Armour has identified the Junction-Englewood, Lagrange and Garfield-Starr areas as neighborhoods heavily impacted by gun violence.

