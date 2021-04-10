4/10: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Showers/storms are moving up from the south this evening. Our marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is banking on a few cells carrying gusty winds through midnight. The same system responsible for Saturday evening’s rain will wrap around and bring a second round by Sunday afternoon, with cooler highs in the 50s and south winds up to 30 mph. A few showers will linger on Monday, though slightly warmer in the low to mid-60s... and that trend will flatline through the rest of the week. Much of the week looks dry after Monday, though -- good time to mow the lawn!

