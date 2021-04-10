4/10/21: Haleigh’s Saturday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Skies are dry this morning, with increasing clouds. The best time to do any outdoor activities will be in the first half of your Saturday! High temperatures reach the upper 70s. A cold front will pass this late afternoon, triggering showers and thunderstorms. We’re currently under a “marginal” risk for severe weather. The main threats are strong winds and lightning. As this low pressure system rotates over the Great Lakes region this weekend, scattered rain showers will linger into Sunday. Temperatures take a nosedive on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Drier, comfortable conditions settle in for next week. Highs stay mainly in the 60s, with some sunshine.

