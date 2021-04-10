COVID testing at Dundee High School Saturday, April 10

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks beginning Monday, April 12, 2021. Her plea is prompted by a recent surge in cases of COVID and the timing of many students returning to classrooms after Spring Break.

In Dundee, schools will modify some plans for high schoolers who were already scheduled to take standardized tests in-person during the week. They will be divided by grade, with only one class at a time inside the high school building.

However, elementary and middle school students will continue to attend in-person learning as scheduled while the district monitors the latest case numbers and recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Dundee High School will host a drive-thru COVID testing site Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Tony Geftos)

Part of the sampling data collected by the state will come from 56 pop-up COVID testing sites, including one in Dundee Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

“If you did leave on Spring Break, this is great way to get that sense of knowing, ‘I didn’t catch COVID on Spring Break, and therefore, I’m not going to bring it to school on Monday,” says Dundee Community Schools Superintendent Edward Manuszak.

Even if you don’t live in Monroe County, you’re welcome to get a rapid COVID test. The testing is open to everyone.

