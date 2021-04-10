Advertisement

Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested

Man faces multiple charges of robbery after hold-up
Mark Martin is the suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Glendale and Byrne.
Mark Martin is the suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Glendale and Byrne.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing two counts of robbery and a third count of possessing a syringe as a drug abuse instrument after Toledo Police took him into custody.

He was arrested in connection to a hold-up at a Family Dollar.

The robbery happened at the location in the strip mall at the corner of Glendale and Byrne in Toledo, according to Toledo Police records. Court records indicate the arrest happened at about 1:50 PM Friday, April 9, 2021.

Mark Martin was booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center, where he faces two counts of “Robbery Use or Threaten The Immediate Use Of Force Against Another,” and a third count of “Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments/Syringe.”

The inmate docket also indicates Martin is being held on a separate charge of robbery in another jurisdiction.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Gov. Whitmer advises all Michigan schools to return to remote learning
University officials stating an alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi...
BGSU permanently expels Pi Kappa Alpha after student death
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
Toledo Fire was on the scene of a fire in the 4200 block of Monroe St. on Friday, April 9.
Officials investigating cause of Friday morning fire on Monroe St.

Latest News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommends halting spring sports for two weeks due to a...
COVID testing at Dundee High School Saturday, April 10
BGSU permanently bans fraternity
Metroparks Toledo is challenging Lucas County residents to get outside and get their steps in...
Metroparks Meetup: 10k step initiative
Mady Yackee is the 13abc Athlete of the Week
Springfield ace Yackee propels Blue Devils to 5-0