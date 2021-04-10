Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing two counts of robbery and a third count of possessing a syringe as a drug abuse instrument after Toledo Police took him into custody.

He was arrested in connection to a hold-up at a Family Dollar.

The robbery happened at the location in the strip mall at the corner of Glendale and Byrne in Toledo, according to Toledo Police records. Court records indicate the arrest happened at about 1:50 PM Friday, April 9, 2021.

Mark Martin was booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center, where he faces two counts of “Robbery Use or Threaten The Immediate Use Of Force Against Another,” and a third count of “Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments/Syringe.”

The inmate docket also indicates Martin is being held on a separate charge of robbery in another jurisdiction.

