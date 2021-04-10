Metroparks Meetup: 10k step initiative

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The weather is getting nicer, and Metroparks Toledo is challenging you to get outside!

Your nearest Metropark is a place where you can take in the scenery while you get in your daily steps.

“When you think about 10,000 steps, it sounds pretty daunting, but really, it’s about five miles,” says Shannon Hughes, director of programming at Metroparks Toledo.

Pearson is one of Hughes’ favorite metroparks.

“We have great walking trails, and if you want to rollerblade or ride your bike, we do have a trail that connects through the city, it’s great,” says Hughes.

These trails make Pearson perfect for the Metroparks’ 10k step initiative. It’s a challenge to Lucas county residents to get outside and enjoy their favorite metropark by taking ten thousands steps a day.

“There’s restorative benefits to your health, mental, spiritual, but also spiritual benefits,” says Hughes.

And now there’s a Metropark within five miles of every Lucas County resident, so anyone can enjoy the sights and sounds of spring while walking off their quarantine fifteen.

And there are plenty of programs set up around the initiative to help motivate you to get active and enjoy nature.

“You can join us for our hiking groups, you can join us for backpacking, you can join us for walking,” says Hughes.

