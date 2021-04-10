Advertisement

Springfield ace Yackee propels Blue Devils to 5-0

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After losing her freshman season due to the pandemic, Springfield pitcher Mady Yackee has had to step into the circle and learn along the way while also taking on a leadership role at the varsity level.

“The neat thing about Mady is that in my twenty years she is the first left handed pitcher I’ve had so we are learning and growing together. Her pinpoint accuracy and control has really been a big success early this season,” said Head Coach Rob Gwozdz

Through five games, Yackee is averaging eleven strikeouts per game while batting leadoff for the Blue Devils. With all of her success so far the sophomore has high expectations for the rest of the season.

“I really hope to win the NLL all three years that would be really nice and to make a deep tournament run,” said Yackee.

Currently, Springfield holds a 5-0 record on the season.

