2020 The Lost Year: Event Photographer

One local man’s business relies on events that were halted during the COVID pandemic
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BEDFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - He makes a living taking pictures at golf tournaments, baseball stadiums, and hockey arenas. During the pandemic, that all stopped.

“I have not left the house since last February,” says Dale Perné, owner of P&A Photography in Bedford Twp., MI. “You know, we’re all about take the picture, print it, and hand it back.”

His business is based on keepsake photos you can take with you as souvenirs from events, concerts, and major league ballgames.

Perné's company, P&A Photography, had a contract with the Detroit Tigers for event photography...
Perné's company, P&A Photography, had a contract with the Detroit Tigers for event photography that lasted 19 years, until the pandemic halted events.(P&A Photography)

“I’ve been with The tigers 19 years as their event photographer. So, anything they had going on, I did the photos for them,” explains Perné. “Plus, I did the green screen photography on the main concourse, where people could come up and have their picture taken like they were shaking hands with Jim Leyland, hitting a ball, anything like that.”

The 2020 COVID pandemic prompted CDC guidelines and state-issued health orders that prevented crowds from gathering and stopped events from happening. That meant everything on Perné's schedule was canceled.

“Everything. The charity golf tournaments. The Tigers. The Red Wings. Everything,” said Perné.

P&A Photography had booths set up along the concourse in Comerica Park where fans could take a...
P&A Photography had booths set up along the concourse in Comerica Park where fans could take a green screen picture and get digitally blended into the game.(Dale Perné)

Four years ago, Perné explains he had a brain aneurysm, then complications after multiple surgeries. He still continued to run his business, which was going strong until March of 2020.

“I have a manager who works for me. He got laid off,” said Perné. “I have five other photographers who I use on a per event basis, but they’re all out of work now.”

Now, Perné is looking forward to the near future, focusing on events coming back and being there to capture the moment.

