2020 The Lost Year: Grand Rapids, Ohio

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The town of Grand Rapids, Ohio, has about 1,000 residents, 7 restaurants and many small shops.

Owners of those businesses rely on visitors taking day trips to the quaint town in Wood County along the southern bank of the Maumee River. Every Fall, Grand Rapids draws in thousands of tourists to its signature Apple Butter Festival.

During the 2020 pandemic, that major economic driver was canceled.

Grand Rapids is known for its Apple Butter Festival, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. (Tony Geftos)

“When they did cancel it, there were tears from me because we pre-order a lot of our Apple Butter merchandise in January, and a lot of that is food items that couldn’t be returned,” said Joe Schroeder, owner of the Shoppes at Carson Block. He’s also the Vice President and Director of Marketing and Promotion for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve always said about Grand Rapids, there’s no competition here. We all need each other to survive in a small town like this,” added Schroeder, who explained he eventually sold all of his 2020 Apple Butter Festival merchandise by setting up a table on the sidewalk. That way, shoppers did not have to go inside during the pandemic.

“Because we’re in a smaller community, a smaller shop, people weren’t as afraid to get out to come and visit with us,” explains Terri Elling, who co-owns The Garden Gate where she created wreaths and door décor made of faux flowers.

The Garden Gate specializes in faux plants and wreaths for home décor. A co-owner says customers have been focusing on sprucing up their surroundings while at home. (Tony Geftos)

“With people having to be home so much in the last year, they’ve taken pride in their homes and they want to do some updating, maybe some decorating,” said Elling, who saw many of her longtime customers coming back throughout 2020.

“In the last year, with people getting outside and getting outdoors more, they’ve kind of found Grand Rapids,” said Schroeder.

Right now, plans are underway for the Apple Butter Festival to return in 2021. It is always held on the second Sunday in October.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.