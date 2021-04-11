Advertisement

4/11: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Scattered showers Monday; generally quiet week ahead
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lingering showers will lead off the new work week, though on a slightly warmer note in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will hover just on either side of the 60-degree mark for the next seven days at least -- much more seasonable than the 80s leading into this weekend -- with small rain chances Wed/Thurs. Another system looks to roll in next weekend, but otherwise the next few days after Monday should be good to catch up on yardwork!

