4/11: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Lingering showers will lead off the new work week, though on a slightly warmer note in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will hover just on either side of the 60-degree mark for the next seven days at least -- much more seasonable than the 80s leading into this weekend -- with small rain chances Wed/Thurs. Another system looks to roll in next weekend, but otherwise the next few days after Monday should be good to catch up on yardwork!

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.