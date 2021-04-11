4/11/21: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The same low pressure system that brought thunderstorms yesterday evening continues to rotate over the region. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures are in the forecast today! We’ll have more seasonal temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s. Keep your umbrella handy into Monday, as lingering showers are possible. Otherwise, plan on a mostly cloudy start to your work week. Dry conditions and highs in the low 60s settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

