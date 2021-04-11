Advertisement

Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A vaccine distribution site in metro Atlanta paused COVID-19 shots produced by Johnson & Johnson on Friday after eight people experienced adverse reactions earlier in the week.

The Georgia Department of Health says the reactions were consistent with common reactions in adults receiving any vaccine, but says it paused the vaccinations out of an abundance of caution due to the number of people affected.

Authorities are looking into what may have caused the reactions, including conditions such as the heat.

They say there is no reason to believe there’s anything wrong with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine itself, and others who have received the vaccine should not be concerned.

In total, there were 425 Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered at the Georgia location on Wednesday and tens of thousands of doses have been given statewide with no adverse reactions.

Georgia is at least the third state to evaluate incidents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

North Carolina and Colorado also paused vaccination sites due to adverse reactions.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica marie fox
Missing Adrian woman’s body found in River Raisin
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Mark Martin is the suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Glendale and Byrne.
Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested
Monroe County sheriff’s office searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
The tragic death of Dominic “Bama” Hunt is inspiring first responders to brush up on search and...
Firefighters from across Ohio train together to honor the life of fatal Sylvania fire victim
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee police search for robbery suspects
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket