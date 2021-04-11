Man arrested in Sunday morning robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police have arrested a man after a Sunday morning robbery attempt.

Vernon Reddick is charged with robbery with use or threats to use force against another after allegedly robbing a Universal Mini Mart convenience store. It happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Starr Avenue.

Reddick is being held at the Lucas County jail.

