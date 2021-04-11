Advertisement

Masterworks Chorale of Toledo hosting virtual concert

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As with most organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Masterworks Chorale of Toledo had to adapt to a socially distant way of life.

On Sunday, fans can enjoy the fruits of its labor. Masterworks Chorale is hosting its Virtual Chamber Concert via live stream. It’s set for 3:00 p.m. on its YouTube page. The performance will be its first virtual concert.

In order to keep its members safe, Masterworks Chorale began rehearsing in their cars throughout the winter by connecting through their radios with a broadcasting mixer. The singers recorded the sessions to bring life to Sunday’s virtual performance.

“The mission of Masterworks Chorale is to connect lives through choral music and we have taken that particularly seriously this year because we have such a need for connection,” said Tim Cloeter, the Artistic Director of Masterworks Chorale Toledo. “These drive-in sessions provided that in a deep way for our singers and it’s my hope that this lives stream stirs some of the hope we felt when we discovered a way to do something that seemed impossible and stir that kind of hope in our audience as well.”

During the recording sessions, Cloeter would conduct from an upstairs window of the First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg while the singers were parked below in the parking lot.

“There’s no contact between singer and director,” Cloeter told 13abc in December. “There’s no one else handling the mics or handling the electronics upstairs. We’ve really come up with a way that we could separate that and break any transmission lines.”

Artistic Director Tim Cloeter conducts from an upstairs window at the church (Tony Geftos, WTVG).
Artistic Director Tim Cloeter conducts from an upstairs window at the church (Tony Geftos, WTVG).

Fans can listen to the ensembles perform 19 songs, originally recorded from the members’ cars, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. The session was originally scheduled for March 28 but had to postpone after a staff member experienced COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information on Masterworks Chorale of Toledo, visit its website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica marie fox
Missing Adrian woman’s body found in River Raisin
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Mark Martin is the suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Glendale and Byrne.
Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested
Monroe County sheriff’s office searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

The tragic death of Dominic “Bama” Hunt is inspiring first responders to brush up on search and...
Firefighters from across Ohio train together to honor the life of fatal Sylvania fire victim
Maumee Police are searching for 3 people who robbed an AT&T store.
Maumee police search for robbery suspects
This weekend rain may continue in a few spots to lead off the work week. Dan Smith has the...
4/11: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
Nuestra Gente Community Projects offering free health screenings