Masterworks Chorale of Toledo hosting virtual concert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As with most organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Masterworks Chorale of Toledo had to adapt to a socially distant way of life.

On Sunday, fans can enjoy the fruits of its labor. Masterworks Chorale is hosting its Virtual Chamber Concert via live stream. It’s set for 3:00 p.m. on its YouTube page. The performance will be its first virtual concert.

In order to keep its members safe, Masterworks Chorale began rehearsing in their cars throughout the winter by connecting through their radios with a broadcasting mixer. The singers recorded the sessions to bring life to Sunday’s virtual performance.

“The mission of Masterworks Chorale is to connect lives through choral music and we have taken that particularly seriously this year because we have such a need for connection,” said Tim Cloeter, the Artistic Director of Masterworks Chorale Toledo. “These drive-in sessions provided that in a deep way for our singers and it’s my hope that this lives stream stirs some of the hope we felt when we discovered a way to do something that seemed impossible and stir that kind of hope in our audience as well.”

During the recording sessions, Cloeter would conduct from an upstairs window of the First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg while the singers were parked below in the parking lot.

“There’s no contact between singer and director,” Cloeter told 13abc in December. “There’s no one else handling the mics or handling the electronics upstairs. We’ve really come up with a way that we could separate that and break any transmission lines.”

Artistic Director Tim Cloeter conducts from an upstairs window at the church (Tony Geftos, WTVG).

Fans can listen to the ensembles perform 19 songs, originally recorded from the members’ cars, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. The session was originally scheduled for March 28 but had to postpone after a staff member experienced COVID-19 symptoms.

